Shah hails Nanaji Deshmukh's contribution; says some people become reason for change of era

Chitrakoot (MP), Feb 27 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday hailed the contribution of social reformer late Nanaji Deshmukh, saying some people leave a lasting impact and become the reason for change of an era.

Shah was addressing a programme organised to pay tributes to Deshmukh, a veteran RSS leader, on his 15th death anniversary.

"The life of some people leaves an impact not only for years but for ages and they become the reason for change of an era. Bharat Ratna Nanaji Deshmukh is one of those great personalities," he said.

Recalling Deshmukh's contribution in the fields of art, politics, industries and service sector, Shah said he left an indelible impact in all these areas.

He also remembered Deshmukh's contribution in the formation of Janata Party post-Emergency, and said it ensured the victory of democracy in just 19 months.

Deshmukh had contested and won the Lok Sabha election from Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh in 1977. After his victory, he had also met his opponent - a Maharani of erstwhile royal family from the region - and sought her cooperation in the development of the constituency, Shah added.

On the occasion, the Union minister also unveiled a statue of Jan Sangh founder Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, and also inaugurated a newly renovated Ram Darshan complex.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also spoke during the event. PTI MAS NP