Shah hails Parliament's approval for Waqf amendment bill, says it ends years of injustice

New Delhi: Parliament's approval for the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 ends years of injustice and corruption, ushering in an era of justice and equality, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday.

Shah's comments came hours after the Rajya Sabha gave its nod to the bill. The Lok Sabha approved the bill on Thursday.

"Today is a historic day, when Parliament has approved the 'Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025', ending the era of years of injustice and corruption and ushering in an era of justice and equality," he wrote on 'X' in Hindi.

आज एक ऐतिहासिक दिन है, जब संसद ने 'वक्फ (संशोधन) विधेयक, 2025' को स्वीकृति देकर वर्षों से चले आ रहे अन्याय और भ्रष्टाचार के युग का अंत किया है और न्याय व समानता के युग की शुरुआत की है।



इस विधेयक के माध्यम से वक्फ बोर्ड और वक्फ संपत्तियाँ अधिक जवाबदेह, पारदर्शी और न्यायसंगत होने… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 4, 2025

The home minister said through the bill, the Waqf Board and Waqf properties are going to be more accountable, transparent and equitable and this will benefit the poor, women and children of the Muslim community.

"I congratulate the Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi and the Minister of Minority Affairs Shri @KirenRijiju for this important bill that gives justice to crores of people. Also, I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the parties and MPs who supported it," he said.

The bill seeks to strengthen Waqf tribunals and reduce to 5 per cent from 7 per cent the mandatory contribution of Waqf institutions to Waqf boards.

Waqf institutions earning over Rs 1 lakh will undergo audits by state-sponsored auditors.