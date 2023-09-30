Shah hails PM for Chandrayaan-3, new Parliament, G20 summit, women's bill; says 4 works completed in 3 months

Ahmedabad, Sep 30 PTI) Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the new Parliament building, Chandrayaan-3, the G20 summit and Women Reservation Bill, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said he completed all four works within three months while it would have normally taken 50 years just to do any one of them.

Addressing a gathering here, Shah showered praise on Modi for "rejuvenating" the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and inspiring its scientists, as well as sending out a message through the G20 summit that India is with both the developed and developing nations.

He also said Modi offered respect to "maternal power" through the bill providing 33 per cent reservation in assemblies and Lok Sabha, the first to be passed in the new Parliament, acknowledging the contribution of women in policy and law making.

"I can say with great confidence that Narendrabhai completed four works within three months, when even one work would have taken 50 years to complete. It shows that the NDA government under the leadership of Narendrabhai is determined to give India its place in the world," Shah said.

Commenting on the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, or the Women Reservation Bill, Shah said it was in limbo and was stalled and derailed for years before the prime minister brought it in the the new Parliament that was inaugurated on the auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi.

"Modji has converted to reality the concept of women-led development," he said while speaking at the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony for various developmental projects for his Lok Sabha constituency of Gandhinagar.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi rejuvenated ISRO and inspired other scientists with the imagination to take India to the top of the space sector. It is a matter of great fortune for the entire country and the world to see the Tricolour on the moon," he said.

G20 was organised in many countries, but the leaders of all these countries said in one voice that the manner India organised G20 will be a challenge for all the countries for the coming 25 years. Shah said.

"The organisation of G20 was so beautiful that despite challenging international diplomacy amid the presence of Russia, China and America, and under the shadow of the Ukraine war, our Prime Minister achieved the passage of the Delhi declaration unanimously, sending a message to the entire world," he said.

Modiji helped African Union get membership of G20, and sent out a message of global leadership that India is with both the developed and developing nations, he said.

Shah also talked about the Vishwakarma Yojana and said the PM took the steps to bring forward and grant equal status to those people who make significant contribution to development but have lagged in society.