Shah holds meeting on waterlogging problem in Gandhinagar Lok Sabha area

Ahmedabad, Sep 23 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss measures to tackle the problem of waterlogging in his Lok Sabha constituency of Gandhinagar.

Shah, who is on a Gujarat visit, said he has directed officials to resolve the waterlogging problem in the constituency in the next few years.

Officials presented an action plan to him on how they will resolve the issue at the meeting in the state capital, a government release said.

Shah reviewed the presentation and gave necessary instructions, it said.

Later, speaking at an event in Kalol town, Shah said, "Instructions have been given to officials to resolve waterlogging issue of the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha area. By next year, the problem will be solved substantially." The Union minister also inaugurated or laid foundation stones for development projects worth over Rs 114 crore in Kalol town of Gandhinagar district.

The BJP leader later visited his home town of Mansa and prayed at Ma Bahuchar temple, a party release said. PTI PD RSY