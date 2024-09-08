Shah holds meeting with CM, Dy CMs during two-day Maharashtra visit

Mumbai, Sep 8 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as well as Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar late Sunday night.

Shah, who is on a two-day visit to the state, met Shinde, Fadnavis and Pawar at Sahaydri state guesthouse, where he is staying.

BJP sources said the meeting was about the response to various government schemes ahead of assembly polls, which are likely to take place in October-November.

Recent discordant statements from the Shinde-led Sena and the NCP were also likely to be discussed, they added.

Shah also visited some Ganpati mandals during the day. PTI ND BNM