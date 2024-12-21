Shah holds meeting with Tripura tribal council delegation to discuss indigenous people's issues

Agartala, Dec 21 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday held a meeting with a delegation of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) to discuss the issues of the indigenous people of the state, Chief Minister Manik Saha said.

Advertisment

Shah was on a two-day visit to Tripura to attend the 72nd plenary of the North East Council.

This was the first time the TTAADC delegation met the Union home minister in presence of the chief minister since the signing of the 'Tiprasa Accord' between the Tipra Motha, the ruling party in the TTAADC, the state government and the Centre in March this year.

"Today, attended a significant meeting in Agartala, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah , alongside the esteemed leaders of the TAADC," Saha wrote on Facebook.

Advertisment

He said BJP's Northeast coordinator Sambit Patra, state ministers, and other prominent functionaries were also present in the meeting.

"Together, we deliberated on key issues and explored avenues to further empower and uplift the indigenous people of our state," the CM said.

Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Debbarma wrote on Facebook, "Attended a high-powered meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the progress of the Tiprasa Accord." "The Home Minister has stressed for an early solution for our Tiprasa people which we welcome. Later the home minister also interacted with party leaders, 'samajpatis' (heads of tribes), and elders. Things are moving in the right direction," he added.

Advertisment

To find an amicable solution to the issues faced by the indigenous people, A K Mishra, the advisor of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Northeast region, who is heading the high-powered committee, has already held two rounds of meetings in Delhi with representatives of the Tripura government and Tipra Motha. PTI PS ACD