Shah inaugurates 3-day exhibition on new criminal laws

Sri Vijaya Puram, Jan 3 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated an exhibition on the new criminal laws at the ITF ground in Sri Vijaya Puram, formerly Port Blair, in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Saturday.

The three-day exhibition aims to make people aware of the new justice codes, reforms and its key points.

Director General of Police Hargobinder Singh Dhaliwal welcomed Shah at the 'Naveen Nyaya Sanhita' exhibition and briefed the Union home minister about plans to make the programme a success.

There are 10 kiosks and stalls adorned with posters highlighting the reforms under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA).

An interactive session on the three laws was also organised by the Andaman and Nicobar Police.

"It's a citizen-centric exhibition with a key focus on mandatory forensic and integration of technology in investigations. We have also kept special kiosks for citizens with new provisions addressing crimes against women and children," a senior police officer said.

Importance has also been given to how people keep themselves away from cyber crimes, he said.

Earlier in the day, Shah chaired the meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Shah arrived in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Friday night and will depart from the archipelago on January 4. PTI SN NN