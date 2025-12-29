Shah inaugurates NE’s largest auditorium in Guwahati

Guwahati, Dec 29 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday inaugurated the North East region’s largest auditorium, ‘Jyoti-Bishnu Antarjatik Kala Mandir’, in Assam's Guwahati.

Built at a cost of Rs 291 crore, the auditorium has a capacity to accommodate 5,000 spectators and is spread over a sprawling campus of 45 bighas (14.85 acres) of land in Khanapara area of the city, officials said.

Besides the main auditorium, other facilities in the complex include a convention centre, five VIP suites, multi-level car parking for 450 vehicles, a state-of-the-art audio-visual system and digital infrastructure, they said.

This is the largest auditorium in the entire North Eastern region, the officials claimed.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had on Sunday said that the auditorium complex would be run on green energy with solar panels installed on top of the auditorium.

Shah will also be felicitating 1,000 beneficiaries of the Congenital Heart Disease programme at the venue, the officials said.