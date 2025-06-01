Shah inaugurates new building of Central Forensic Science Laboratory near Kolkata

Kolkata, Jun 1 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday inaugurated the new building of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) at Rajarhat near Kolkata.

Shah, who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal, will also interact with BJP leaders and functionaries during a party convention at Netaji Indoor Stadium here later in the day.

The meeting is expected to focus on the BJP's roadmap for West Bengal ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.

The home minister will also pay a visit to the ancestral house of Swami Vivekananda at Simla Street in north Kolkata before leaving for New Delhi. PTI SCH PNT RBT