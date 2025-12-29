Shah inaugurates Rs 227 cr redeveloped birthplace of Srimanta Sankardeva

Borduwa (Assam), Dec 29 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday inaugurated Rs 227 crore redeveloped Batadrava Than, the birthplace of Vaishnavite saint Srimanta Sankardeva, in Assam's Nagaon district.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Pabitra Margherita and state cultural minister Bimal Bora were present during the inauguration of the project.

The home minister was accorded a traditional "Sattriya" welcome by the ‘gayan-Bayan’ (singers and drummers).

He also went through the main central building where the ‘Guru Asana’ (seat of the revered saint) is placed.

The decision to redevelop the site, named as Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva Abhirbhav Kshetra', was first proposed in the 2021-22 state budget.

The project has been designed to not only make the historic site a major tourist attraction but also to reflect the life, ideals and artistic heritage associated with Mahapurush Sankardeva and the broader cultural traditions of the state.

Sarma said that the project (Abirbhav Kshetra), honouring Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev’s legacy, strengthens ''our commitment to preserving Assam’s satras, namghars and cultural heritage''. PTI DG BDC