Shah inaugurates Rs 227-cr redeveloped birthplace of Srimanta Sankardeva

Borduwa (Assam), Dec 29 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday inaugurated the Rs 227-crore redeveloped Batadrava Than, the birthplace of Vaishnavite saint Srimanta Sankardeva, in Assam's Nagaon district.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Pabitra Margherita, and state Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Bora, were present during the inauguration of the project.

The home minister was accorded a traditional 'satriya' welcome by the 'gayan-bayan' (singers and drummers).

He also went around the main central building where the 'Guru Asana' (seat of the revered saint) is placed.

The decision to redevelop the site, named 'Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva Abhirbhav Kshetra', was first proposed in the 2021-22 state budget.

The project has been designed not only to make the historic site a major tourist attraction but also to reflect on the life, ideals and artistic heritage associated with Srimanta Sankardeva and the broader cultural traditions of the state.

Sarma said that the project honouring Srimanta Sankardev's legacy, strengthens "our commitment to preserving Assam's satras, namghars and cultural heritage".

He said that the project will elevate Batadrava Than into a national and international destination for cultural and spiritual tourism, taking Sankardeva's legacy to future generations.

An eviction drive was carried out in December 2022 to clear encroachments from the satra land in Batadrava.

The chief minister had earlier said that the state government has taken all efforts to restore the sanctity and grandeur of the place.

"Batadrava Than, freed from encroachments, is now a shining example of what steely resolve can do for the protection of our heritage," the CM said.

The foundation of the redevelopment project was laid by Shah in December 2020.

The Assam government had announced the redevelopment of the spiritual site in the budget proposal of the 2021-22 fiscal and had initially earmarked Rs 188 crore for the project, which has been implemented on 165 bighas of land in three phases.

The entire complex has been conceptualised in the form of a tree, with the 'Guru Asana', the seat of the revered saint, at the centre, from which all other buildings extend like interconnected branches.

The project incorporates traditional Assamese architectural elements and cultural motifs, along with a detailed visual representation of Sankardeva's life.

The various buildings have been constructed in the shape of traditional instruments, dance forms, performance styles and aspects of the Assamese lifestyle.

The project also includes an exhibition depicting the life of Lord Krishna, a theatre hall designed for drama, 'bhaona' performances and other cultural presentations along with a centre for performing arts.

The project also includes guest houses for tourists, a tribal guest house, a health centre and the 'Manikanchangriha' -- a space designed to introduce tourists to the artistic dimensions of the 'namghar' (prayer halls) culture intrinsic to Assamese life.

The 'Manikanchan' Jalarashi, a viewing tower for security and surveillance, walkways and designated parking areas for vehicles have also been integrated into the project.