Shah inaugurates two structures at Gujarat school, takes part in temple function in Pilvai

Mehsana, Mar 2 (PTI) Union Minister Amit Shah on Sunday inaugurated the Vidya Bhavan and Sanskritik Bhavan of a school trust and also took part in a religious function at Pilvai village in Gujarat's Mehsana district.

He inaugurated the Shri Sunderlal Mangaldas Shah Cultural Bhavan and Shri Anilchandra Gokaldas Shah Vidya Bhavan, which has been built in the memory of former students by the Sheth Girdharlal Chunilal High School Trust at Pilvai, an official release said.

Shah, who then visited a classroom, computer lab etc at the Vidya Bhavan and interacted with the students, was felicitated by the trust.

The school is operational since 1927 and its centenary festival will be celebrated in 2026, a trustee said.

The Union Home and Cooperation minister prayed at the temple of Lord Govardhannathji in Pilvai along with his family, including son and International Cricket Council (ICC) president Jay Shah, stated the release. He and his kin were present at the religious function when the idol of Lord Govardhannathji was installed in a newly constructed temple.

"The Union Home Minister offered prayers to Lord Govardhanathji for public welfare. Shah's son and ICC president Jay Shah and other family members were present on this occasion," it said.

Vagishkumarji Maharaj, the Kankroli Naresh of the Vaishnava Sampraday, who was also present on the occasion, congratulated "all Vaishnavites, people of India, and lovers of Sanatan Dharma for what is happening at Pilvai today".

