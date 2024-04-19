Pune, Apr 19 (PTI) Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Friday hit back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for asking about his contribution in development works in the past 10 years and asserted the latter was in power and, therefore, must give such an account.

Pawar also took a jibe at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, though without naming him, for promising development funds in return for votes.

"Amit Shah asks me to give an account of my contribution in the last 10 years. I want to remind him that he has been in power since 2014 and not me. Therefore, he should give an account of what he has accomplished while in power," the opposition stalwart said while addressing a gathering in Baramati.

Sharad Pawar's daughter and sitting MP Supriya Sule is contesting against Sunetra Pawar, the wife of deputy CM Ajit Pawar, in Baramati.

Speaking about Ajit Pawar's statement that funds will be made available to the region provided the ruling alliance gets votes, the NCP (SP) chief said he did not approve of such a "give and take" policy.

"Our stand is to work for the people, give them strength, serve them, and later seek votes," Pawar said without naming the deputy CM. PTI SPK BNM