Shah lauds Pujyashri Vrajraj Maharaj for lifesaving efforts during Covid pandemic

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday addressed the Global Hindu Vaishnav Prerna Mahotsav and lauded the 'Pujyashri', whose initiatives, he said, saved lakhs of lives during the Covid pandemic.

"... when the country was passing through the second wave of COVID-19, the oxygen plants installed by Pujyashri not only saved the lives of thousands and lakhs of people, but they are still being used in many hospitals," he said.

In his address through video conferencing, Shah said that between December 21 and 29, Vadodara city will emerge as the Vaishnav capital of the world.

He said that during this time, Vaishnavas from 25 countries across the world will come together on one platform to partake in the "divine" narrations.

Shah said that the Pushtimargiya sect inspires its followers to lead a life filled with devotion and love, while also instilling in the minds of Pushtimargis the values of peace, balance, and existence.

The minister said under the leadership of Pujyashri Vrajraj Kumarji Maharaj, five major projects are being launched during this festival.

He said that through these five projects — a tension-free world, food for the hungry, cow service in every home, Hindu school project, and national service project — not only will devotion towards religion be strengthened in the country.

Shah said that in his 15-year journey, Pujyashri, 39, has inspired and mobilised lakhs of dedicated volunteers across more than 15 countries and over 46 cities.