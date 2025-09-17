Shah launches 17 projects, schemes for Delhi; CM Gupta calls Centre 'lifeline of national capital'

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) With Union Home Minister Amit Shah launching 17 projects and schemes of the Delhi government on the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta praised the BJP-led Centre for its role as a vital support system for the capital.

Gupta stated the Centre has nourished Delhi over the past 11 years, providing essential support through various projects and schemes. "They have worked for Delhi, serving as its lifeline," she remarked during the launch event held at the Thyagraj Stadium.

The projects and schemes launched virtually by Shah included five new hospital blocks, 101 Ayushman Arogya Mandir clinics, 150 dialysis machines, registration of 50,000 persons under the old age pension scheme, and 10 resource centres for children with special needs.

He also unveiled the Atal Asha nursing home and hostel in Narela, a financial assistance scheme for caregivers of persons with high support needs, a hostel for college-going visually impaired girls, the Savitri Bai Phule shelter home for senior citizens, and 24 quick response vehicles for firefighting in congested areas. The chief minister lauded Shah, noting that he has always been willing to help the people of Delhi.

"Today is a very special day, as we are celebrating the birthday of the worthy son of Mother India and the sculptor of Atmanirbhar Bharat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We thank him for his government's work in Delhi," she said.

Gupta detailed the various schemes and projects of the Centre in Delhi, including Rs 1.25 lakh crore spent on boosting connectivity in the national capital through a network of expressways and roads and Rs 9,000 crore provided for rejuvenation of the Yamuna.

She emphasised that Modi has been a source of assistance during crises like the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing relief to the people through various initiatives. "For the first time in Delhi, we have a government that serves everyone without discrimination or political bias," she asserted.

The chief minister also announced that her government will launch 75 development projects and welfare schemes in the coming days to be celebrated as 'Sewa Pakhwada', marking the birth anniversary of Modi. PTI VIT VIT MPL MPL