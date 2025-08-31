Shah launches Gujarat govt's 'Dial 112' project; calls it Modi's vision for internal security

Gandhinagar, Aug 31 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched the Gujarat government's 'Dial 112 Emergency Response Support System (ERSS)' and said it was an important step towards new age smart policing system as a unified number will be available for any kind of security related service.

The Dial 112 service will free the people of Gujarat from different types of toll free numbers such as 100 for police, 108 for ambulance, 101 for fire, 181 for women's help, 1058 for child helpline, and 1070 and 1077 for disaster, which used to confuse them, Shah said.

Shah also said in the 11 years of the Narendra Modi government, India has given a strong message to the world that it will go to any extent to protect its citizens.

Shah also reiterated his government's commitment to eradicate Naxalism by March 31, 2026.

The BJP government, under the then chief minister Narendra Modi, worked to make Gujarat, one of the most sensitive border states of the country, an impenetrable fortress, something which was neglected by erstwhile Congress governments, Shah said.

He launched the Gujarat government's Dial 112 Integrated ERSS, dedicated Jan Rakshak vehicles and Rs 217 crore worth residential and non residential housing units of Police Housing Corporation.

"The integration of all these (emergency) services through a sophisticated software-operated, ultra-modern control room, and the GPS-equipped vehicles tracking the caller's location and scientifically sending information to the nearest ambulance, is an important step taken by the Gujarat government in the direction of new age smart policing," Shah said.

From now on, any kind of security related service -- be it disaster, child or women helpline, fire, or police service -- can be provided in a very short time by dialing 112, he said.

"As part of the project, the State Emergency Response Center will remain operational 24 hours a day in Ahmedabad under central management, and a call center with a capacity of 150 seats will remain alert every second and connected to all these types of services through an integrated system," he said.

Dial 112 Jan Raksha Van are modern vehicles equipped with all kinds of facilities like alert bar, public address system, and location tracker etc, which will be in the service of the people of Gujarat all the time, Shah added.

"Project 112 is Narendra Modi's vision for the internal security of the country, for the rights of the citizens, for law and order and for providing all kinds of security on time. I am happy that today Gujarat has registered its place on the map of Dial 112 project," he said.

Hailing Modi's leadership, Shah said, in the past 11 years, the Union government has asserted to the world that the country's army and its borders cannot be tampered with.

"There was a time when bomb blasts took place during Congress governments, and there was no response from the Central government. If the state government did something, it was fine, otherwise nothing. After Modi became Prime Minister, Pakistan made the mistake of carrying out three big attacks - Uri, Pulwama and Pahalgam. And all three times Modi taught Pakistan a strong lesson," he said.

"India has given a strong message to the whole world that it is committed to protect the rights of its citizens and the country by going to any extent. Operation Sindoor taught the masters who designed the terrorist incident a lesson, and Operation Mahadev killed the three terrorists who executed them," he said.

In 11 years, PM Modi did the job of implementing "zero tolerance against terrorism" on the ground, he said.

"Whether it is the North East, Kashmir or Naxal-affected areas--the BJP government taught a lesson to terrorists and armed groups. More than 10,000 people surrendered in the North East, and the Naxalites who dreamt of a Red corridor from Kathmandu to Tirupati are on the verge of extinction today," he said.

"Today, from the soil of Gujarat, I want to say with confidence once again that by March 31, 2026, Naxalism will be eradicated from the entire country. This is the resolution of our government," he said.

Shah said Gujarat is one of the most sensitive border states of the country.

"Whether it is the sea coast of Gujarat or the border of Kutch and Banaskantha districts -- during the time of previous Congress governments, incidents which raised many questions about the security of the country took place. After Modi became the chief minister, the state government made the border of Gujarat an impenetrable fortress for the enemy," he said.

During Congress rule, Gujarat was the state with maximum instances of communal riots, with Ahmedabad once being under curfew for more than 250 days, he said.

"Today, I feel proud to say Gujarat has become number one in law and order in the entire country. Gujarat is the best example of what kind of change happens when good governance inspired leadership comes to power," he said.

Gujarat has controlled border security, internal security, terrorism, narcotics and cyber crime, with the government of Bhupendra Patel and state home minister Harsh Sanghavi taking forward Modi's work, Shah said. PTI KA PD BNM