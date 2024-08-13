Shah launches 'Tiranga Yatra', says youth must come forward to make India developed by 2047

Ahmedabad, Aug 13 (PTI) Two days ahead of Independence Day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday flagged off the BJP's 'Tiranga Yatra' in Ahmedabad and called upon youth to come forward and strive to make India a developed nation by 2047.

The 'Tiranga Yatra' is a way to energise youth and commit themselves to nation building, asserted the senior BJP leader while addressing a gathering before flagging off the yatra in Gujarat's commercial hub.

"The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi two years ago has become not just an expression of patriotism, but also a symbol of our pledge to make India a great and developed nation by 2047," Shah emphasised.

"When the country under PM Modi's leadership is committed to become a developed nation, citizens, especially youth, need to come forward and work with the aim of making the country No. 1 in the field they are working in," he underlined.

Shah said as the country enters the 78th year of independence on August 15, not a single house, building, office or vehicle should be left without tiranga (tricolour) fluttering over them.

The Lok Sabha MP from Gandhinagar maintained the 'Tiranga Yatra' and the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign have been launched here with the aim to instil the feeling of patriotism among the people of Gujarat.

The yatra covered a distance of around 5km from Kesari Nandan Chowk in Ahmedabad's Odhav locality till Khodiyar Temple in the Nikol area.

Shah said Modi launched 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' in 2021 with three goals in mind -- to remind every citizen, especially youth, about the history of freedom struggle, to create awareness on India's achievements in the last 75 years, and to connect 130 crore people with its development journey so as to make the country No. 1 in every sphere in the next 25 years.

On the occasion, the Union minister also paid rich tributes to freedom fighter Bhikaji Cama on her birth anniversary and asked people to recall the sacrifices made by independence movement heroes and honour them.

"Many such events will be organised in the next 25 years to achieve the concept presented before 130 crore people of the country by PM Modi that when India completes 100 years of independence on August 15, 2047, it should become a developed and great nation and lead the world in every sphere," Shah emphasised.

Shah recalled the achievements of the Modi government in the last 10 years and said they have "surprised the world".

Unfurling the tricolour on the Moon's south pole, giving a befitting reply to enemies through surgical and airstrikes and administering double doses of COVID-19 vaccines to 130 crore people using technology are some of the Modi government's achievements, he asserted.

Shah maintained people should join the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign by unfurling the tricolour on their houses, offices and factories and taking selfies as per the call given by the prime minister to instil the sense of patriotism.

He pointed out that Modi has also appealed to people to popularise the use of khadi (hand-spun and handwoven textile).

After flagging off the city-wide event, Shah, along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, participated in the yatra by walking for some distance on the route holding the national flag.

The third edition of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is being celebrated from August 9 to 15 to mark the 78th Independence Day. The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism among citizens, strengthen national unity and to promote awareness about the significance of the tricolour. PTI KA PD RSY