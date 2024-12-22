Shah lays foundation for Central Detective Training Institute in Tripura

Ambassa (Tripura), Dec 22 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation for several development projects worth Rs 668 crore, including a Central Detective Training Institute (CDTI), in Tripura.

While addressing a programme at Ambassa in Dhalai district, he said the objective behind Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) setting up CDTI in Tripura was to strengthen security in the northeastern region.

"The Modi government restored peace in Tripura with the signing of three agreements with rebel groups and one with the Bru Reang community. Tripura is now moving forward on the path of development," he said.

During the 69th plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) held in Shillong, a recommendation was made to establish an academic research centre in collaboration with educational institutions to study the unique security challenges of the northeastern region, an official release said.

Tripura allocated 9.57 acres of land in Jirania sub-division of West Tripura district for the institute. The MHA has approved Rs 120 crore for infrastructure building. The digital survey of the allocated plot has already been done, it said.

"The CDTI (in Tripura) will train over 6,000 personnel annually from the northeastern states and central armed police forces (CAPFs). The institute will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities such as advanced classrooms, simulation labs, IT data centres, and practical training areas, which will provide police personnel with modern skills," the release said.

It said the institute will provide high-level training and research facilities on internal and national security issues in the Northeast.

The institute will also have a dedicated academic research centre, which, in collaboration with academic institutions, will study key security challenges such as counter-terrorism measures, border management, human trafficking, drug trafficking, illegal migration, and arms smuggling.

"The CDTI being established in Agartala will not only enhance the capacity of police forces but also promote international cooperation to effectively address cross-border security challenges," it added. PTI PS ACD