Shah lays foundation stone of facility for patients, caregivers at National Cancer Institute

Nagpur, May 26 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday laid the foundation stone for 'Swasti Niwas', a residential facility for cancer patients and caregivers at the National Cancer Institute here.

Shah was accompanied by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

The National Cancer Institute was set up in 2012 and inaugurated in 2023 by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat.

The Union home minister arrived in Nagpur on Sunday night for a three-day visit to the state.

He will visit Nanded and Mumbai later in the day.