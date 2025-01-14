Shah lays foundation stone of Gujarat's largest police colony in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Jan 14 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of Gujarat's largest Police Line, a residential complex for serving police personnel which will accommodate 920 families.

The project, launched on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and being executed by the Gujarat State Police Housing Corporation, consists of 18 towers of 13 floors each, spread over an area of 23,697 sqmt in Ghatlodia area.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was also present at the ceremony.

Each flat will be a 2-BHK furnished unit with a carpet area of 55 sq mt, said an official release.

A unique feature of the complex is that it will also house the Ghatlodia police station on two floors in one of the buildings, it said.

The Police Line will have basement parking for 930 cars, two lifts, an open garden, a water harvesting system, solar rooftop and an electricity backup system, the release stated.

The complex will also have shops.

The project, estimated to cost Rs 242 crore, is expected to be completed in 27 months. PTI KA PD KRK