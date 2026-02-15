Shah likely to visit Assam on Feb 20 on two-day tour: Himanta

Guwahati, Feb 15 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Assam on a two-day tour from February 20 to roll out a programme and take part in a CRPF parade, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

Sarma said Shah will start his tour from Silchar in Cachar district of Barak valley, where he will launch the scheme under the second phase of the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP).

"He (Shah) will reach Guwahati the next day and take part in the annual day parade of the CRPF. There will be an arms display and presentations on CRPF's operations in Chhattisgarh and Kashmir, among other things," he said.

The CM said NCC cadets will be encouraged to witness the CRPF parade so that they are motivated to join the force.

"Our youths give interviews for jobs in the Assam Police, but do not appear for the CRPF. We, therefore, plan to open a CRPF recruitment centre in Assam. We have already acquired land in Dhemaji district," Sarma said.

Shah had last visited Assam, where assembly polls are due within two-three months, on January 30, to launch a series of projects and address two public meetings. PTI TR RBT