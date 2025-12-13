Shah likens Naxalism to cobra snake that 'spread its hood in way of development'

Raipur, Dec 13 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday likened Naxalism to a "cobra snake" that spread its hood in the way of development, and said the armed left-wing movement did not benefit anyone - neither those who took up arms nor the security personnel.

Reiterating the Narendra Modi government's resolve to end Naxalism by March 31, 2026, he said the Centre has decided to transform the Naxal-hit Bastar division in Chhattisgarh, comprising seven districts, into the most developed tribal region in the country over the next five years.

Addressing the closing ceremony of Bastar Olympic 2025 sport event at Indira Priyadarshini Stadium in Jagdalpur, the headquarter of state's Bastar district, Shah appealed to those associated with the outlawed CPI (Maoist) to lay down arms and join the mainstream of society, asserting that only peace can pave the way for development.

The government has decided to end "red terror" across the country before March 31, 2026, and the goal is now within reach, the Union minister said.

"I came here to participate in Bastar Olympic 2024, again in 2025, and I promise I will come in 2026 as well. When I arrive for the Bastar Olympic in 2026, Naxalism will have been wiped out from Chhattisgarh and the entire country," he said.

Our aim is not just to end Naxalism but to ensure that once it ends, a new era of development begins here, he said.

Shah said the seven districts of the Bastar division - Kanker, Kondagaon, Bastar, Sukma, Bijapur, Narayanpur and Dantewada - will be developed into the country's most advanced tribal districts by December 2030.

The BJP governments at the Centre and in the state are committed to ensuring housing, electricity, toilets, tap water, LPG connections, five kg of free foodgrains and free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh for every household in these districts, he said.

The Bastar division will be the most developed tribal region in the country, Shah said, adding that every village will be connected by roads, have electricity, banking facilities within a five-km radius and a strong network of primary and community health centres.

In Chhattisgarh, units for processing forest produce will be set up on a cooperative basis. All seven districts of Bastar will become the highest milk-producing districts among all tribal districts, increasing their income through dairy farming, he said.

He also said that the government will establish new industries, higher education facilities, the best sports complex of the country, and a state-of-the-art hospital in Bastar.

A special scheme will also be launched here to address malnutrition. A very attractive rehabilitation scheme for those who have surrendered and those who have been injured in Maoist violence will be introduced, he added.

"Naxalism had spread its hood like a cobra snake, acting as an obstacle to the development of this region. With its end, a new chapter of development will begin and it will progress under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai," he said.

"Naxalism will be eliminated by March 31, 2026, but I want to appeal to those still associated with it to lay down arms and join the mainstream for the welfare of their family and society.

"Naxalism benefits no one - not those who take up weapons, not tribals and not security personnel. Only peace can pave the way for development," he said, urging the "misguided youth" to take advantage of the rehabilitation policy and lead a dignified life.

Highlighting the changing face of Bastar, Shah said the region has now become synonymous with the future rather than fear as school bells now ring where gunfire once echoed, and roads, railways and highways are being built where development was once a distant dream.

Slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' have replaced slogans of 'Lal Salaam', marking a major transformation, he added.

"We are all committed to a developed Bastar. In this campaign that has been launched, the Chhattisgarh government and the Centre did not set the goal of merely engaging in encounters with armed cadres and killing them. More than 2,000 Naxalites have surrendered (in the last two years)," he said.

"I want to tell you today that the leaders of tribal communities have made a huge contribution (in the surrender). Their guidance has given courage and strength to the Naxalite youth to lay down weapons, and the state government has also stepped forward. Today, I appeal to all the leaders of the community to work towards bringing those who are still carrying weapons back into the mainstream by explaining things to them," he said.

Referring to the Bastar Olympic, Shah said more than 700 surrendered Naxalites participated in the sports event as a powerful symbol of choosing unity over division and PM Modi's New India and a developed Bastar.

The culture of our Bastar is one of the richest in the world. Food, environment, art, musical instruments, dance, and traditional games of all the tribes are not only the richest heritage of Chhattisgarh but of entire India, he said.

The Chhattisgarh government started preserving the traditional songs by building a modern recording studio. Many traditional festivals, which were on the verge of extinction under the shadow of the red terror of Naxalism, have also been promoted, he said.

"Bastar is changing, and when the Olympics are held again in 2026, they will be organised in a terror-free Bastar," Shah said. PTI TKP NP