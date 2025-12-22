Shah meets indigenous groups, assures steps to frame rules for Arunachal Freedom of Religion Act

Itanagar, Dec 22 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday “assured” a delegation representing indigenous groups of Arunachal Pradesh that necessary steps would be taken to frame rules for the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 1978.

Shah gave the assurance when a delegation of the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP), led by its president Emi Rumi, called on the home minister at his official residence in New Delhi.

The delegation underlined the urgent need for implementation of the Act, and sought Shah’s intervention for early framing of the rules, which have remained pending for decades.

In a statement, the IFCSAP, which has been engaging with authorities for effective implementation of the Act, described the assurance as a significant and positive development for such groups in Arunachal Pradesh.

Expressing gratitude to Shah, the organisation said his assurance would strengthen protection of indigenous faith, culture and traditions in the northeastern state.

The Act, initially enacted during the tenure of former chief minister P K Thungon, aims to curb forced religious conversions through inducement or fraudulent means. Violations carry penalties, including imprisonment of up to two years and a fine of up to Rs 10,000.

However, in the absence of notified rules, the Act has remained largely non-operational. PTI CORR RBT