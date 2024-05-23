Shah meets Sushil Modi's family members in Patna

Patna, May 23 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday offered condolences to the bereaved family members of former Bihar deputy chief minister, the late Sushil Kumar Modi.

Advertisment

The former BJP president arrived in the city in the evening and drove straight to the Rajendra Nagar residence of Modi, who died earlier this month after battling cancer.

After consoling the family members of Modi, arguably the tallest BJP leader to have emerged from Bihar, Shah retired for the night at a hotel in the city.

Party leaders kept dropping in at the hotel to meet the Union home minister, who is also regarded as BJP's principal strategist.

Shah is on Friday scheduled to address a rally in Arrah Lok Sabha seat where Union minister R K Singh is aiming at a hat-trick. PTI NAC ACD