Shah must take responsibility for 'security lapse' at Pahalgam: Mallikarjun Kharge

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said Home Minister Amit Shah must take responsibility for the "security lapse" which led to the Pahalgam terror attack, and demanded that accountability be fixed.

He was citing Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha's statement.

Speaking during the special discussion on 'Operation Sindoor' in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in the Upper House, the Congress leader attacked the government and took a jibe at PM Narendra Modi's unscheduled visit to Pakistan in 2015.

Kharge said the prime minister should have been present at all-party meet instead of campaigning in Bihar, and questioned Modi's sincerity towards national security.

Demanding accountability, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha said the government should admit its 'lapses' and 'failure' in stopping terror attacks.

He asked if Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor's statement on security lapses was aimed at "saving" the home minister.

"Jammu Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha himself admitted that Pahalgam was a security lapse and what happened in Pahalgam was unfortunate, innocent people were brutally killed. (Sinha said) I take all responsibility for the incident. However the home minister must take responsibility for security lapse not the LG," Kharge said.

Congress President and LoP Kharge accused the Modi govt of being arrogant, and not responding to letters by the opposition.