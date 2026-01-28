Shah, Nabeen likely to campaign in T''gana municipal polls

Hyderabad, Jan 28 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president Nitin Nabeen are likely to campaign in support of party candidates in the Telangana municipal elections to be held on February 11.

Shah and Nabeen are expected to participate in the campaign though details of their visits have not yet been finalised, BJP sources said on Wednesday.

BJP is hoping for an impressive performance in the urban local body polls as it aims to emerge as an alternative to ruling Congress and opposition BRS in the 2028 assembly elections.

BJP won a decent eight seats in the 2023 assembly polls. It pulled off a spectacular win in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by bagging eight of the total 17 seats.

However, the party suffered a major setback as it lost security in the recent bypoll to Jubilee Hills assembly constituency.

The Telangana State Election Commission on January 28 announced a single-phase schedule for municipal elections in the state to be held on February 11 for seven municipal corporations and 116 municipalities. PTI SJR SJR SA