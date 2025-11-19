Shah, Nadda arrive in Patna ahead of Nitish Kumar's swearing-in as Bihar CM

Patna, Nov 19 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda arrived in Patna on Wednesday night, ahead of the swearing-in of JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar as the chief minister for a record 10th time.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at the city's historic Gandhi Maidan on Thursday.

State BJP president Dilp Jaiswal, along with senior party leaders Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, received Shah and Nadda at the city airport.

Shah and Nadda are expected to meet senior JD(U) and BJP leaders ahead of the oath-taking ceremony, party sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the chief ministers of several NDA-ruled states are scheduled to attend the grand ceremony.

Earlier in the day, Kumar submitted his resignation as the head of the outgoing NDA government to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.