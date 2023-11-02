Shah, Nadda hold meeting with state BJP leaders

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday held deliberations with party leaders from several states over a host of issues with an eye on the preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, sources said.

Senior leaders from states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Telangana attended the meeting.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union minister Nitin Gadkari, Bihar BJP president Samrat Choudhary, Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi and organisational leaders from different states were among those who were part of the deliberations.

A party leader said the meeting's main focus was Lok Sabha poll preparations and it also discussed various relevant issues. He, however, did not specify the issues.

The meeting came amid the Congress and other opposition parties raising the pitch for a caste census and the demand for reservation for Marathas roiling the political landscape in Maharashtra. PTI KR SMN