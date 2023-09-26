Shah, Nadda to visit Jaipur on Sep 27 for meeting with party workers

Jaipur, Sep 26 (PTI) BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in Jaipur on Wednesday on a one-day visit.

Both leaders will participate in several party meetings, being held in view of the assembly election due later this year.

Nadda and Shah will hold discussions with party leaders and office bearers and will review preparations for the election, a party spokesperson said.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jaipur district addressed a 'Parivartan Sankalp Mahasabha', which marked the culmination of four parivartan yatras that had earlier been taken out across all 200 assembly constituencies. PTI SDA VN VN