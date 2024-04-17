Shah offers prayers at Ram temple in MP’s Chhindwara

Chhindwara (MP), Apr 17 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers at the Ram temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara city on Wednesday morning After holding a roadshow on Tuesday evening, Shah had stayed overnight in Chhindwara.

“On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, I visited the Shri Ram temple in Chhindwara and prayed for the continued progress of the country and the welfare of the countrymen,” Shah said in a tweet on his official X account.

Ram Navami celebrates the birth of Lord Ram.

State BJP spokesman Ajay Dhawle told PTI that the Union minister met with prominent leaders on Wednesday morning before visiting the Ram temple.

After offering prayers, Shah left for Nagpur via a chopper, he said.

Shah on Tuesday held a roadshow in Chhindwara city in support of BJP candidate Vivek Bunty Sahu who is pitted against Congress veteran Kamal Nath's son and sitting MP Nakul Nath.

Chhindwara constituency goes to polls in the first phase of general elections on April 19. PTI ADU NR