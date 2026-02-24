Shah on 3-day Bihar visit from Wednesday

Patna, Feb 24 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Bihar on Wednesday for a three-day trip of the Seemanchal region, which is situated in the state's northeast, shares borders with West Bengal and Nepal, and has a sizeable minority population, a top official said on Tuesday.

According to Vinay Kumar, the state police chief, officials of various departments will be briefed by the home minister, during the visit, on steps needed for effective border management.

"Yes, a meeting with officials concerned is scheduled. The agenda of discussion is likely to be border management, especially the one with Nepal, and measures needed to put an effective check on smuggling of narcotics and circulation of fake currency notes," the DGP told reporters here.

Notably, Shah had last visited the state in November, 2025 to attend the swearing in of the new Nitish Kumar cabinet after the NDA's landslide victory in the assembly polls, a function which was attended, among others, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shah is likely to land, late afternoon, at the airport in Purnea, about 300 km from the state capital, and drive straight to adjoining Kishanganj, which is, incidentally, the only Muslim-majority district in Bihar.

According to the Kishanganj administration, tight security arrangements are in place in the eponymous town, especially at an auditorium where Shah will be meeting officials and a local medical college premises where he is likely to retire for the night.

On Thursday, the home minister will be travelling to the neighbouring district of Araria, where he is likely to inspect the border with Nepal and interact with officials of the Sashastra Seema Bal. In the evening, he is expected to fly back to Purnea.

His tour is likely to conclude on Friday with another round of deliberations with various officials in Purnea. PTI NAC ACD