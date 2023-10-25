Shah on 3-day visit to Madhya Pradesh as polls enter last lap

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Home Minister Amit Shah will be in Madhya Pradesh for three days from October 28 on a visit aimed at toning up the BJP's election machinery and ironing out any irritants ahead of the November 17 assembly polls as the party pulls out all the stops to fend off the challenge from the Congress.

Party sources said Shah will hold organisational meetings in all 10 'sambhag' (divisions) of the state where the BJP is making an all-out attempt to retain the hold on power that it has maintained for the last two decades except for an around 15-month rule of the Congress after the 2018 polls.

With voices of dissent emerging from within the party in some parts of the state, Shah is likely to reach out to key leaders from across Madhya Pradesh to ensure that the BJP puts its best foot forward as the polls enter the final lap.

The BJP has announced its candidates for all but two seats for the elections to the 230-member assembly.

Shah will also address three public meetings during his October 28-30 visit.

The BJP has fielded several regional heavyweights in the assembly polls, including three Union ministers, with its choice of candidates seen as a balancing act among aspirations of state satraps, the bid to infuse new faces and catering to different social groups. PTI KR RT RT