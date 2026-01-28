Shah on two-day Assam tour from Thursday, will lay foundation for 2nd Assembly complex: Himanta

North Lakhimpur (Assam), Jan 28 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in poll-bound Assam on Thursday for a two-day visit, during which he will lay the foundation stone for the second complex of the state Assembly in Dibrugarh, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

This will be Shah's second visit to Assam within a month. On December 29, he had rolled out a series of government projects in the state.

"Shah will arrive tomorrow evening and will spend the night in Dibrugarh. On January 30, he will lay the foundation stone of Assam Assembly's second complex. There are some more programmes there," Sarma told reporters on the sidelines of an official function at Rangamadi in Lakhimpur district on Wednesday.

After the Dibrugarh events, Shah will head towards Dhemaji district and join a cultural festival of the Mising community, he added.

"In the evening, he will visit the Assam BJP's headquarter in Guwahati. There, he will have a discussion on the political situation of Assam. Then he will leave for West Bengal at 7 pm," Sarma said.

Elections for Assam’s 126 constituencies are expected to take place in March-April. PTI TR TR MNB