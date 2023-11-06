Shah on WhatsApp channel, shares picture with granddaughters

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Amid growing popularity of WhatsApp channel among public figures, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also joined the platform and shared on Monday a picture with his granddaughters.

BJP sources noted that Shah has often shared pictures with his grandchildren on social media platforms like X, Facebook and Instagram where he is the second most followed leader after Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Sharing a lighter moment with my granddaughters," Shah said on his WhatsApp channel.

Modi had joined the WhatsApp platform in September and a number of senior government functionaries and BJP leaders have followed suit since. PTI KR SMN