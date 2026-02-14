Shah pays homage to CRPF personnel killed in 2019 Pulwama attack

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday paid homage to the CRPF personnel killed in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, saying terrorism is the greatest enemy of humanity and India is firmly determined to eradicate it completely.

In a message posted on X, Shah said, "The country will always remain indebted to the courage, dedication, and sacrifices of our security forces and security agencies that confront terrorism.

"Terrorism is the greatest enemy of humanity, and India is firmly determined to eradicate it completely," he said.

A suicide bomber of Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad had rammed his explosive-laden car into a bus ferrying Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on February 14, 2019, in Pulwama, killing 40 jawans.

Days later, Indian Air Force fighter jets bombed terror training camps in Balakot, deep inside Pakistan. PTI ABS RHL