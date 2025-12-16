Shah pays homage to soldiers, security forces on Vijay Diwas

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday paid homage to to the "brave martyrs" who made the supreme sacrifice in the 1971 war against Pakistan, displaying indomitable courage and precise strategy, and forcing the neighbouring country to surrender.

In a post on X on "Vijay Diwas", Shah said the Indian armed forces presented an exemplary model for protecting humanity worldwide and earned recognition for the unparalleled military capability and valour by forcing the Pakistan Army to surrender in the 1971 war.

Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year to remember the decisive victory of the Indian armed forces in the Indo-Pak war of 1971 that led to the creation of Bangladesh.

The day honours the soldiers who took part in the war that culminated in the surrender of the Pakistan Army.

"On this very day in the year 1971, the security forces, with indomitable courage and precise strategy, defeated the Pakistani army and forced it to surrender. This victory, serving as a shield against injustice and oppression, presented an exemplary model for protecting humanity worldwide and earned recognition for the unparalleled military capability and valor of the Indian armed forces," Shah said in his post. PTI ABS RC