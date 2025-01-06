Shah pays obeisance at Gurudwara Rakab Ganj on 'Prakash Parv' of Guru Gobind Singh

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday visited Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib here to pay obeisance to Guru Gobind Singh on his birth anniversary and said he sacrificed everything to protect culture, religion and humanity and remained firm on his principles in the face of fanatic invaders.

Shah visited the gurdwara located in central Delhi and prayed for everyone's well-being, officials said.

"On the occasion of the 'Prakash Parv' of the 10th Guru, Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, I remember him and pay my obeisance to him. Guru Gobind Singh Ji, who sacrificed everything to protect culture, religion and humanity, remained firm on his principles in the face of fanatic invaders. His life, a symbol of sacrifice, bravery and dedication, will continue to guide everyone till eternity," he wrote on X in Hindi.

The home minister also said the life of Guru Gobind Singh, who steadfastly fought against injustice and tyranny, is a unique example of sacrifice, bravery and service.

The birth anniversary of the 10th Sikh guru is observed as 'Prakash Parv' or 'Prakash Utsav'.

Guru Gobind Singh, who established the Khalsa Panth, was born in Patna Sahib in 1666. PTI ACB RHL