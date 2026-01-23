Shah pays tributes to Bose on birth anniversary

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tributes to Netaiji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary on Friday, and said every youth should read about his tales of valour and strengthen their resolve to protect the nation.

In a series of posts on X, he said the name of Bose evokes a surge of patriotism in our hearts.

Bose organised the youth and launched the first military campaign through the Azad Hind Fauj and declared an independent India in 1943 by hoisting the tricolour in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, he noted.

Shah said that every youth should read about Netaji's life and his tales of valour and strengthen their resolve to protect the nation.

"On the birth anniversary of Netaji, who dedicated his all to the freedom of the country, I pay my respects and homage to him," he said.

Shah said the whole of India is celebrating 'Parakram Diwas' on Friday in memory of Bose, the great son of Mother India.

The home minister also noted that Bose travelled thousands of kilometers, from Germany to Russia and Japan, enduring numerous hardships and struggles and said this demonstrated his unwavering determination to liberate India.

His sacrifices and towering personality will continue to inspire generations to dedicate themselves to the struggle for the nation's freedom, self-respect and sovereignty, Shah added.