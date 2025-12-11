Shah pays tributes to former president Mukherjee on his birth anniversary

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday paid tributes to former president Pranab Mukherjee on his birth anniversary, saying that his profound understanding of the Constitution defined his tenures in public offices.

In a message posted on 'X', Shah said, "Tributes to former president of India Pranab Mukherjee ji on his jayanti. A leader dedicated to public service, Mukherjee ji's profound understanding of the Constitution defined his tenures in public offices. His life and works will continue to inspire our democratic journey." Mukherjee served as the 13th president of India from 2012 until 2017. As a senior leader of the Congress, he also held several ministerial portfolios in the Government of India. PTI ABS MNK MNK