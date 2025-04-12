Shah pays tributes to Shivaji Maharaj at Raigad Fort in Maharashtra

Raigad, Apr 12 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday paid tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Raigad Fort in Maharashtra on his 345th death anniversary.

Shah was accompanied by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and BJP MP Udayanraje Bhosale and state Minister Shivendrasinh Bhosale, both descendants of the Maratha warrior king.

The Union minister arrived at Raigad from Pune in the morning.

Earlier, Shah and other dignitaries offered floral tributes to Jijabai, the mother of Shivaji Maharaj, at Pachad near Raigad fort.

Shah will participate in various programmes at Raigad Fort and have lunch with NCP MP from Raigad Sunil Tatkare at the latter's residence in Sutarwadi.

Talking to reporters, Tatkare said there would be no political discussion during the luncheon.

The luncheon meeting has come in the backdrop of differences among the Mahayuti allies over the guardian minister post for Raigad district.

Fadnavis had appointed cabinet minister Aditi Tatkare as the guardian minister but had to stay the decision after opposition from the Shiv Sena, which wants Bharat Gogawale in the post.

The NCP MP said the issue of guardian minister was not on the agenda for the lunch meeting.