Shah, Rajnath to roll out different legs of BJP's 'Poriborton Yatra' in Bengal on Monday

Kolkata, Mar 2 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will roll out different legs of the BJP's 'Poriborton Yatra' in West Bengal on Monday afternoon, as the party intensifies its campaign ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.

Shah is scheduled to flag off the rath yatra from Raidighi in South 24 Parganas at 2 pm, while Singh will launch another leg of the statewide mobilisation from Howrah around the same time.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will flag off the yatra from Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas at 2 pm, and BJP national president Nitin Nabin will launch the programme from Malda and Islampur.

After its dramatic surge in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal and the setback in the 2021 assembly elections, the state BJP on Sunday launched the 5,000-km 'Poriborton Yatra' from multiple districts in a calibrated bid to revive stalled momentum, sharpen anti-incumbency against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and test its rebuilt grassroots machinery.

Flagging off the yatra on Sunday from Cooch Behar, Nabin called for 'poriborton' (change) in the upcoming assembly elections, asserting that the BJP would take its message to every booth and household across the state. PTI PNT ACD