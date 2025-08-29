Shah reviews progress of work at Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Complex in Assam

Guwahati, Aug 29 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday visited the under-construction Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Complex, an auditorium with a 5,000 seating-capacity, in Guwahati and reviewed progress of the work.

The Union minister, accompanied by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, spent around 15 minutes at the complex located in Khanapara area of the city.

Officials present at the site explained in detail the progress made so far and also apprised him of the work yet to be completed.

"Adarniya Griha Mantri Shri @AmitShah ji took time out from his hectic schedule to review the progress of East India's largest auditorium -- the Jyoti-Bishnu Auditorium," the chief minister posted on X.

"He shared his valuable feedback on how we can position it as a hub of various activities," Sarma said.

Shah was on a two-day visit to Assam from Thursday and attended the BJP's core committee meeting the same day.

On Friday, he inaugurated the newly-constructed Brahmaputra wing of the Raj Bhavan followed by the virtual inauguration of National Cyber Forensic Laboratory at Dergaon and virtual inauguration and foundation laying of various development projects of ITBP, SSB and Assam Rifles. PTI DG DG ACD