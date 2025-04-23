Shah Rukh, Salman, Hrithik, Priyanka, Alia and many more celebs condemn Pahalgam terror attack

New Delhi: An inhumane act of violence, heinous attack, reprehensible and heartbreaking... India's cine stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Allu Arjun, spoke out in unison on Wednesday to express their anguish at the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's tourist hub of Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 people.

In an outpouring of grief on social media, many celebrities condemned the targeted killing of innocent tourists in the terror attack on Tuesday.

"Words fail to express the sadness and anger at the treachery and inhumane act of violence that has occurred in Pahalgam. In times like these, one can only turn to God and say a prayer for the families that suffered and express my deepest condolences. May we as a Nation, stand united, strong and get justice against this heinous act," Shah Rukh posted on X.

Salman wrote, "Kashmir, heaven on planet earth, turning into hell. Innocent people being targeted, my heart goes out to their families. Ek bhi innocent ko marna puri kainath ko marne ke barabar hai (Killing even one innocent person is equivalent to killing the whole universe)."

Alia said the news coming out of Pahalgam was heartbreaking.

"Innocent lives lost. Tourists, families, people who were just...living. Seeking beauty. Seeking peace. And now there's only grief. And the unbearable weight of it. Every time something like this happens, it chips away at our shared humanity. May those souls rest in peace.

"And may those left behind find strength somehow - though I don't know how we even begin to ask that of them," she posted on Instagram.

Priyanka termed the terror attack in Pahalgam as "reprehensible" and said it is difficult to move past from a tragedy like this.

"So many innocent lives were caught in a storm they never asked for. Targeted, right in front of their loved ones... This heinous attack should shake the conscience of humanity. This will haunt us for a long time. To those grieving, displaced, mourning, and living in fear, my thoughts and prayers are with you. I'm so deeply anguished by this," she wrote on Instagram.

Katrina said she was heartbroken by the horrific attack in Pahalgam and sent her condolences to the families of the victims.

"Praying for strength and peace for all the families who have lost loved ones. May justice be served!!!" she said.

Anushka Sharma said the attack on tourists in Pahalgam will never be forgotten.

"Heartbroken to hear about the cold-blooded terror attack on innocent people in Pahalgam, Kashmir. Heartfelt prayers and condolences to their families," the actor said.

Hrithik Roshan said he was "deeply disturbed, disgusted and heartbroken" by the terror attack.

"My condolences to the families of the departed souls, may they rest in peace. Prays for the speedy recovery of those injured. May justice and the spirit of humanity prevail," he added.

In an X post, "Pushpa 2" star Allu Arjun said he was heartbroken.

"Such a beautiful place with kind-hearted people. Condolences to all the families, near and dear of the victims. May their innocent souls rest in peace. Truly Heartbreaking (sic)" he wrote.

Rashmika Mandanna shared a news story on her Instagram page and wrote, "It breaks my heart." Her "Animal" co-star Triptii Dimri said, "Truly heartbreaking... The cruelty..the loss..the fear..it's unbearable... No family should have to go through this.. Praying for those who've lost their loved ones..and those still living in this nightmare." Manoj Bajpayee said cruelty against innocent lives is unacceptable.

"Peace must be protected, not punished. My heart goes out to the victims and their loved ones. Om Shanti #Pahalgam," he wrote.

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut said terrorists opened fire at unarmed civilians.

"... how to fight with these cowards, who want to fight only outside of the battlefield (sic)" she added in another Instagram Story.

Dulquer Salmaan said his heart goes out to the victims of the terrible and cowardly attack.

"I cannot fathom the loss they're experiencing. Kashmir its beauty, the love & hospitality of its amazing people deserve to be experienced by everyone especially our countrymen," he said.

In an Instagram Story, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote: "Beyond heartbroken for the victims and their families. Praying for the lives lost. #Pahalgam." Hope the culprits behind "this heinous act" are brought to justice, said Vicky Kaushal.

"Can’t imagine the pain of the family members of those who lost their loved ones in the absolute inhumane act of terrorism in Pahalgam. My deepest condolences and prayers," he added.

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar said the senseless act of violence against innocent lives is absolutely inexcusable and must be condemned in the strongest possible terms.

"My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of those who lost their lives. I stand in solidarity with the people of Kashmir during this tragic," he added.

Ajay Devgn said he was shocked to hear about the terrorist attack.

"The victims and their families were innocent souls, and what happened is heartbreaking and purely evil. My thoughts and prayers are with them," he wrote on X.

Akshay Kumar posted, "Horrified to know of the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam. Sheer evil to kill innocent people like this. Prayers for their families." Nani, who shot for his Telugu film "Hit: The Third Case" in Pahalgam three months ago, said he was speechless.

"Over 200 people team for almost 20 days. Pahalgam Was like a dream. The place, the people and the warmth... Why?" he wrote in an X post.

Actor Sunny Deol said it was high time that ending terrorism became a priority.

"... its victims are only innocent people, humans need to look within themselves. I stand with the affected families in this hour of grief. #PahalgamTerroristAttack," he wrote in Hindi.

"My heart goes out to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. It is devastating to witness such cruelty... Let us hold on to each other a little tighter and never let go of the hope that peace will prevail even in the face of darkness," Malayalam superstar Mohanlal said in an X post.

My heart goes out to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

It is devastating to witness such cruelty. No cause can ever justify the taking of innocent lives.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra termed the Pahalgam terrorist attack "a cowardly act".

"I have full faith in our armed forces and I’m sure they will do the needful and ensure justice. My prayers and thoughts are with the families of the innocent victims. Jai Hind!" Malhotra said on his Instagram Story.