Shah rules out talks with Pak, says Article 370 has become 'history' and will never return

Jammu, Sep 6 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said India is not in favour of talks with Pakistan until terrorism ends, emphasizing that "talks and bombs cannot go together".

Shah made these remarks while releasing the BJP's manifesto for Jammu and Kashmir, dismissing any possibility of dialogue with Pakistan amidst the ongoing terrorist activities.

Shah highlighted the significant reduction in terror-related incidents and stone-pelting in Jammu and Kashmir over the last 10 years, asserting that Article 370 has become "history" and will never return.

"Talks and bombs cannot go together. We are not open to talks with Pakistan unless terrorism ends. However, we will certainly talk to the youth of Kashmir," Shah told reporters here.

When asked about the National Conference (NC) and People's Democratic Party (PDP) pushing for talks with Pakistan and the restoration of cross-LoC trade, Shah responded, "Until terrorism ends and the trade-terror ecosystem is dismantled, we cannot agree." Shah also criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for remaining silent on the manifesto of the National Conference (NC) advocating the restoration of Article 370.

"Congress must answer whether it supports the NC's agenda. Article 370 is history and no one can bring it back," he said.

The minister accused the previous governments of bowing to separatism, stating that peace, development and social justice returned after the abrogation of Article 370.

Shah arrived in Jammu on a two-day visit to kickstart the BJP's campaign for the upcoming assembly elections. This will be the first election in Jammu and Kashmir since its special status under Article 370 was revoked and it was reorganized into two Union territories in August 2019.

He said the separatists once held sway, making demands.

"But after 2014, when the history of India and J&K is written, these 10 years will be highlighted in golden words," he stated.

Shah emphasized peace, prosperity and development over the past decade.

"For years, Kashmir echoed with gunfire and bomb blasts. That changed in the last 10 years. Between 2004 and 2014, there were 7,217 terror-related incidents, but from 2014 to 2024, the number dropped to 2,272 — a 70 per cent decrease. Killings fell by 76 per cent, civilian casualties by 80 per cent, and there’s been a significant drop in security force casualties." He added that stone-pelting incidents fell from 2,654 in 2010 to zero after August 2019 and Pakistan-sponsored strikes also dropped from 132 to zero.

"No deaths or injuries from stone-pelting, compared to 112 fatalities in previous years," Shah said.

"Kashmir tourism has surged after 30 years. Night shows are now common, and Shia processions are allowed after 32 years. Record numbers attended the Amarnath Yatra and Vaishno Devi pilgrimage," he added.

Addressing concerns about the separatists entering politics, Shah said, "I have no worries about separatists. The people of Jammu and Kashmir have decided to support Narendra Modi in making J&K free of terrorism." He also assured that the reservations granted to Gujjars, Bakerwals, Paharis, OBCs and Dalits would not be altered, responding to contradictions in the NC's manifesto.

On the NC manifesto, Shah asked, "How can a party issue such a manifesto with Congress backing it? Rahul Gandhi must clarify whether Congress agrees with NC’s agenda. A simple yes or no." "Silence won’t work. The NC agenda calls for releasing stone pelters, reviewing cases of those arrested for terror links, and restoring Article 370 with two flags," he said.

Shah also warned the NC about their stance on reservations. "I want to tell Omar Abdullah—no matter the outcome, we will not let you touch the reservations for Gujjars, Bakerwals, and Pahadis." Commenting on Abdullah's decision to contest from two seats, Shah remarked, "He was initially hesitant due to fear, but now he’s contesting two seats. However, the people are not with him." Shah also discussed the rehabilitation of displaced Kashmiri migrants, stating that a policy for their permanent settlement is in the works and efforts to return properties sold under duress during the height of terrorism are ongoing.

On the restoration of statehood, Shah reiterated that it would be restored at an appropriate time. "There’s no reluctance. The demand for statehood is being used to mislead people." Responding to Rahul Gandhi's comment that outsiders were ruling Jammu and Kashmir, Shah said, "Presidential rule was more prevalent under the Congress. The so-called leaders were in London while people here suffered." He emphasized that security measures under the Narendra Modi's government have been fully implemented and reassured the public that no one should fear the future.

When asked about Abdullah's claim that the Muslims would not be suppressed in the valley, Shah dismissed it, saying, "There’s no suppression happening in Kashmir." He also ruled out the possibility of a hung assembly in Jammu and Kashmir, stating that the BJP would explore other possibilities, but dynastic rule by the PDP, NC and Congress was out of the question. PTI TAS AB AS AS