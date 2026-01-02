Sri Vijaya Puram: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive here on Friday for a three-day visit to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands to chair a meeting of the parliamentary consultative committee of his ministry the next day, officials said.

Shah is expected to reach the airport here around 9.30 pm and will be received by Lieutenant Governor Admiral (Retd) DK Joshi and other officials.

This will be Shah’s second visit to Sri Vijaya Puram in less than a month, after he had come here on December 12 to attend a function commemorating the 116th anniversary of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’s poem, ‘Sagara Pran Talamala’.

“Shah is scheduled to chair a meeting of the parliamentary consultative committee of the Ministry of Home Affairs on crucial national issues in Wandoor in Sri Vijaya Puram on Saturday and later he will attend an event on Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Dr B R Ambedkar Institute of Technology (DBRAIT) auditorium in Dollygunj," said a senior official of the Andaman and Nicobar administration.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, along with several MPs, will also participate in the meeting, he said.

Shah is likely to address a public meeting at the ITF ground or Netaji Stadium here on January 3, another official said.

The union home minister is scheduled to leave the archipelago on January 4, he said.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan is also scheduled to arrive in the archipelago on Friday morning for an official tour, the officials said.

The CDS will visit Car Nicobar, the northernmost part of the archipelago, and the Andaman and Nicobar Command here either on Friday or Saturday to interact with the senior defence officials, they said.

In view of the visits of Shah and the CDS, the South Andaman district administration has strengthened security in its jurisdiction.

The use of all remotely piloted aircraft systems or drones, as well as any aerial activities, including paragliding and parachute jumping, has been prohibited around Veer Savarkar International (VSI) Airport, ITF Ground, Lok Niwas, Wandoor, Chidiya Tapu and Netaji Stadium areas from Friday to Sunday, according to an order issued by the district administration.