Shah slams Rahul for 'arrogance' despite Cong's defeat in LS polls

Ranchi, Jul 20 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of displaying arrogance despite the party's defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

He also questioned Gandhi's conduct in Parliament, asserting that such arrogance was not evident even among leaders who won elections with a two-thirds majority.

Addressing BJP workers here, Shah said Congress and INDIA bloc leaders have been unable to accept their defeat.

"Many become arrogant after winning, but this is the first time I’m seeing such arrogance after a defeat...You must have seen Rahul Gandhiji's conduct in Parliament...This arrogance is not reflected even after winning two-third of seats," Shah remarked.

Taking a swipe at Congress, Shah questioned why they were showing such arrogance when the NDA secured a full majority in the elections and the BJP won more seats than the grand old party's combined totals in 2014, 2019, and 2024.

"I want to tell Congress leaders from this dais that NDA got full majority in this election and the BJP alone bagged 240 seats. Everyone knows who won the elections and who formed the government. The entire INDIA bloc could not amass 240 seats. So why this arrogance? We won for the third consecutive term, yet these leaders refuse to accept their defeat." He emphasised that people supported the BJP in the elections, electing Narendra Modi for a third consecutive term.

Shah concluded by criticising the INDIA bloc and Congress leaders for their alleged involvement in scams worth Rs 12 lakh-crore, appeasement, dynastic politics, and endangering national security. PTI NAM MNB