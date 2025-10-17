Shah slams RJD for fielding Shahabuddin's son in Bihar polls

Saran, Oct 17 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday took a swipe at the opposition RJD for giving a ticket to late gangster-turned-politician Mohammad Shahabuddin's son, Osama Shahab, asking how it can ensure the security of the people of Bihar if it fields such candidates.

Addressing an election rally in Saran district of the poll-bound state, Shah claimed the NDA will return to power in the state with the biggest majority in 20 years.

The RJD has fielded Shahab from the Raghunathpur assembly constituency in Siwan district.

Shah said Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made Bihar free from 'jungle raj' in the last 20 years.

"People of Bihar are celebrating four Diwalis this year -- on the day of Diwali, on the day when the NDA government transferred Rs 10,000 into the accounts of 'Jeevika Didis', on the day when GST was reduced, and on November 14, when the results of the elections will be announced," he said.

Shah claimed the NDA government in the state successfully curbed migration.

"So much infrastructure work has been done in Bihar that it doesn't even take five hours to travel from one corner of Bihar to another. This development has been done together by PM Narendra Modi and CM Nitish Kumar. Before our government came here, migration, extortion, murders, and kidnappings were common," he said.

Shah claimed terrorists used to play Holi with blood during the UPA rule at the Centre, but the Modi government struck terror camps inside Pakistan. PTI PKD SOM