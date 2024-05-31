Shah speaks to Himanta over flood situation in Assam

Guwahati, May 31 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday spoke to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the phone about the flood situation in the state, and assured of the Centre's support.

The flood situation has worsened in the state with over 2 lakh people affected in nine districts, following incessant rain in the aftermath of cyclone Remal.

"Hon'ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji telephoned me to enquire about the flood situation in various parts of Assam, following the impact of Cyclone Remal," Sarma posted on X.

He said Shah has "assured us the complete support of the Government of India in these trying times. We are grateful for his proactive efforts".

Altogether, six persons have died in the flood, rain and storms in the state since May 28.