New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday took a jibe at the Trinamool Congress-led government in West Bengal, wondering whether any state will like to implement its model in the context of containing Left Wing Extremism.

During the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha, Trinamool Congress leader Sougata Roy said the West Bengal government has been successful in tackling Left Wing Extremism and asked whether the central government will study the state's model and also try it in other states.

In response, Shah said the Narendra Modi-led government does not have any issues in implementing models of states that have done well but "I assume that no state will like to implement the West Bengal model".

The Centre and the West Bengal government are at loggerheads over multiple issues, including security.

Responding to another query, Shah said the violence in the North East has declined by more than 60 per cent.