Shah talks about `Diwali celebrations' on counting day and Ram temple inauguration while winding up MP campaign

Jabalpur, Nov 14 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the people of Madhya Pradesh will celebrate Diwali again on December 3 when votes for the assembly elections will be counted, and on January 22 when the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be inaugurated.

Advertisment

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader was speaking at his last campaign rally in the state in Jabalpur West seat ahead of the November 17 assembly polls.

“People in MP will have three Diwalis. They have already celebrated one. They will celebrate the next one when the results of the assembly elections come out on December 3. And the third Diwali will be when the deity of Lord Ram is consecrated (in Ayodhya) on January 22, he said.

The BJP government in the state will take people to Ayodhya for a Ram Temple visit, he said.

Advertisment

“From Sanskar-dhani (Jabalpur) I want to inform Rahul Baba (Congress leader Rahul Gandhi) that Modi ji will perform `pran pratishtha' at the Ram temple at Ayodhya on January 22,” Shah added.

Rahul Gandhi used to taunt him for not disclosing when the temple will be built, he noted.

Shah also accused the Congress of insulting Indian culture. "Modi ji always honours and respects Indian culture, and the construction of the Ram temple is going on at Ayodhya. I observed during visits to Chambal-Gwalior region, Sagar, Bhopal area and Jabalpur twice that there is a wave in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party," he added.

He also conducted a roadshow in the city after the rally. PTI COR LAL KRK